Farmers' Almanac has been predicting the weather since 1818; calling for average year in BC Interior

The past 12 months brought record-breaking heat, floods, fires and cold temperatures to the BC Interior.

It's hard to predict what the weather will be like in 2022, but the Farmers' Almanac is providing what they think the Southern Interior is in for.

The 2022 edition predicted the coldest days of the winter of 2021-22 would be in late December.

That cold is expected to continue through January, although things are supposed to warm up a bit by the middle of the month.

Late December and early January will also see the most snowfall.

April and May will have near-normal temperatures, but will have more precipitation than usual.

The summer months are predicted to be warmer, but rainier than normal.

June is expected to see slightly less rain than usual and average temperatures will prevail.

The 2022 summer hot spell is forecast to hit the region from mid to late July to mid August.

No heat dome is predicted this year, but temperatures will be slightly above average for those two months.

The forecasters are also calling for average temperatures in September and October, with slightly above average precipitation.

Every year since 1818, the Farmers’ Almanac has been offering long-range weather predictions that are surprisingly accurate.

Almanac editors deny using any type of computer satellite tracking equipment, weather lore, or groundhogs. What they will admit to, is using a specific and reliable set of rules that were developed in 1818 by astronomer and mathemetician, David Young, the almanac’s first editor.

The formula takes into consideration things like sunspot activity, tidal action of the moon, the position of the planets and a variety of other factors.