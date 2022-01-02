Vernon-based North Okanagan Valley Gleaners Society produced some eight million meals in 2021

Photo: Contributed The North Okanagan Valley Gleaners Society shipped out some eight million meals in 2021.

A global pandemic, a record-breaking heat wave, fires and floods could not stop the North Okanagan Valley Gleaners Society from producing millions of meals for those in need.

Based out of a large building in Lavington, the NOV processed 1.2 million pounds of vegetables that Brad Egerton said translates into roughly eight million meals.

And Egerton said the need has never been greater.

“There is a much greater need than there has been in the past and I think we are just at the tip of the iceberg,” said Egerton. “It's going to get much worse.”

The North Okanagan Valley Gleaners Society was created in the summer of 2007 by a group of individuals who had become aware of the problem of world hunger and the fact the Okanagan is rich in food supplies.

Along with turning donated vegetables into dehydrated soup stock, the group also dehydrates and ships fruit, medical supplies and other items to some of the most impoverished places on the planet.

The most recent shipment of food and supplies went to the Dominican Republic and will be distributed by Global Emergency Missions Society.

The shipment included one million meals of dried soup mix, protein flakes as well as medical equipment.

They are currently working to fill a sea can shipping container with linen and other items destined for Africa.

But COVID restrictions have made the work they do even more challenging.

Fewer volunteers have ben working at the food plant due to government-imposed restriction on the number of people who can be there at one time. Also, many of the seniors who volunteer are staying home because of COVID concerns.

“The numbers are lower than normal and we need more volunteers, but at the same time we want to make sure that we manage it properly,” said Egerton, adding their goal for 2022 is 10 million meals.

For more information on the Gleaners and their operations including the furniture store, click here.