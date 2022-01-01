Vernon restaurant company has concerns about what 2022 will hold

Photo: Contributed Katie Dahl, of the Vernon-based Dahl Group.

As COVID restrictions continue with the possibility of even stricter measures in the future, restaurant owners are asking what 2022 is going to look like for an industry under siege.

Katie Dahl, of the Vernon-based Dahl Group, said "certain parts of Canada will be hit hard.

“Look at downtown Vancouver - which relies on conventions, for example. I assume they are cancelled or delayed. This makes it hard on the hospitality business for sure. If our neighbour, the Fairfield Hotel is empty, that hurts us big time."

The Dahl Group operates the Italian Kitchen in downtown Vernon, Wings in the Anderson Subdivision as well as Top Choice Pizza and Vernon Catering and Hospitality.

Dahl said eateries, bars and event venues are facing a range of restrictions, from capacity limits to rules barring dancing and outright curfews.

Many restaurateurs are now grappling with cancelled reservations or refunding tickets as the highly transmissible Omicron variant decimates the festive plans of Canadians that just weeks ago appeared a safe bet.

Dahl had to chuckle when she read the following quote from Brenda O'Reilly, owner of four restaurants in Newfoundland and Labrador: "Our overhead is going up...wages are accelerating, food prices are accelerating, the only thing that's not going up for us is our revenue."

Both Dahl and O'Reilly have big operations on different ends of the country but share the same concern: How Canada's restaurant industry will survive the coming year amid ongoing restrictions and rising inflation?

“What is the viability of our sector in the next coming year? It's really challenging and stressful at times,” said Dahl.

"It is no secret that the best moments in life include people, food and wine. The Dahl Group did not make this up. Our goal is to simply be the best at it - and those operators that are committed to serving their guests with a smile - they will grow revenue."