Police, firefighters back at notorious Vernon address on New Year's Eve

Police were back at a notorious address on Vernon's 24th Avenue on New Year's Eve.

About 6:30 p.m., RCMP units and firefighters converged on the multi-unit building on the 3000 block, which has been the scene of numerous police incidents.

Neighbours say there were no obvious signs of fire from outside, but that people were removed from one unit, which had been the scene of a previous police raid in early December.

Two fire trucks and as many as four police cruisers responded to the scene.

Police were seen speaking with residents, and fire crews went into the building with crow bar-type tools.

Police eventually removed what appeared to be a small propane tank from the unit.

The building had been the previous scene of a bomb scare in October, when another propane tank device prompted the response of the RCMP's Explosives Disposal Unit from Vancouver and the street was shut down for almost an entire day.

Then, on Dec. 2, the Targeted Policing Unit seized drugs, cash and weapons after executing search warrants at four residences, including the fourplex.

Fentanyl, methamphetamines and cocaine, as well as cash, knives, a firearm, and drug trafficking paraphernalia were seized in the raid.

Past incidents on 24th Avenue include shootings in 2019 and 2018, the fire bombing of a car in 2020.

Castanet has reached out to Vernon RCMP for more information.