Vernon woman blessed area families in honour of her granddaughter

Photo: Darcy Martin Darcy Martin played Santa's helper again this year in honour of her granddaughter.

For the second year, Darcy Martin was able to bless Vernon families in honour of her granddaughter.

Martin launched Traci's Gift last year in memory of her granddaughter, Traci Genereaux, whose remains were found on a Salmon River Road farm in October 2017.

Police are calling the death suspicious, but charges have yet to be filed.

Martin said she wanted to do something Traci would have enjoyed doing, so last year she began a Christmas fundraiser with the proceeds going to less fortunate families in Vernon.

Traci was known for her generosity and Martin said she “loved helping people and she loved Christmas.”

Even though the amount of donations were down this year compared to last, Traci's Gift still helped four families at Christmastime.

Martin said she is thankful to those who did donate and with the help of We Are Family Outreach Society, families in need had a brighter Christmas.

“Freshco picked up all of the meals for us so all of the money that I brought in was able to go toward the gifts,” Martin said.

“They donated turkey dinners as well as breakfast for the following day.”

Martin said she launched the fundraising campaign because she always wanted to do something in her granddaughter's memory.

“I know she would have loved to be a part of this,” said Martin who dressed up as a Christmas elf to deliver the packages.

“I'm really happy with how it went this year. It was another really good year.”Traci's