COVID increases in Vernon, Kelowna, Penticton but Revelstoke had the biggest jump

Photo: BC CDC

Revelstoke is the COVID-19 hotspot for the B.C. Interior.

Despite a population of less than 9,000, the community recorded 142 cases of the virus between Dec. 19-25.

That is roughly 10 per cent of all the cases in the Interior Health region. It is also a jump from only 14 cases the week prior.

According to data on the BC CDC website, there were 78 cases in Vernon over the same period of time, an increase of 18 cases.

In Penticton the number of cases jumped from seven to 26 while the Central Okanagan saw a jump of 76 cases to 267.

Kamloops saw a slight decrease in cases with 152 last week, compared to 158 the week prior.

Enderby, which has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the province, saw an increase of only five cases to 13.

However, those numbers may be a little skewed.

BC Public Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said many testing sites are operating at full capacity as the province deals with the latest COVID surge, and is triaging PCR tests for health-care workers, seniors and the most vulnerable, meaning the actual number of infections could be higher.

Henry said the Omicron variant is infecting people more quickly and with less of the virus required to cause infection, and that has led to the overwhelming of the testing and contact tracing systems.

She stressed the need to prioritize testing for those who need it, and urged people to remember that a negative test is "not a green light" because of the speed at which the virus can spread.

"In a sense, we're in a different game," Henry said. "We're in a different pandemic now."

With that in mind, the provincial health officer said anyone who has any symptoms of COVID-19 should assume they have it and self-isolate for five days if they are fully vaccinated, or 10 days if they have had fewer than two shots of a COVID-19 vaccine. People should not wait for a positive test to self-isolate, Henry said.

Henry said provincial contact tracers have also been overwhelmed in the latest wave, and she asked those who test positive for COVID-19 or are self-isolating because of suspected COVID-19 to inform others in their social circles about it.

- with files from CTV News Vancouver