Okanagan saw a temperature swing of 67 degrees from summer heat dome to winter chill

Photo: Contributed

To say 2021 was a wacky year for weather is a bit of an understatement.

The year started off in a rather typical fashion, but a June 'heat dome' broke records across the province.

Kelowna broke temperature records with the mercury reaching 45.7C, the hottest in the Valley.

Penticton, Kamloops and Vernon also set heat records well into the 40s.

Fast forward to December and temperatures reached lows of -22C.

That is a whopping 67 degree swing in temperature.

Environment Canada meteorologist Lisa Erven could not say if such a temperature swing was unheard of, but she did say it was not common.

“The temperatures are caused by very different phenomenon,” said Erven. “In June, we broke heat records in many communities across BC. It was a really significant event.”

The heat wave was followed by massive wildfires which was then followed by record-breaking rainfall.

As far as the recent cold spell goes, Erven said no records were broken locally, but communities from Kamloops to Penticton did see lower-than-average temperatures and it looks like things will be colder than normal for days to come.

Dec. 26 was the second-coldest day ever recorded in the North Okanagan at 22.3C. The coldest Boxing Day ever recorded was -27.8C, but other areas of region have records of more than -30C.

“It has been much colder, but we had our first Arctic front move through the Interior of BC and lots of places were 10 to 15 degrees below normal,” she said.

“Last winter, it took a long time for true winter to show up. December and January were warmer than normal for many communities across BC and it wasn't until we got into February where we had our first Arctic front. This year, winter is showing up much earlier.”

Erven said there is still a lot of winter to go before the warmth of spring blesses the region.

Temperatures over the next week or so are expected to creep up, but will still be colder than average.

“Even with daytime highs of -5, that is still a few degrees below normal,” she said, adding the cold temperatures are expected to stick around for the next four weeks.