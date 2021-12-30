Downtown Vernon businesses broken into over the holidays

Photo: Facebook The Pink Spotted Goat on 29th Avenue was broken into on Dec. 22.

It wasn't a very merry holiday season for these Vernon businesses.

Thieves went on a crime spree in the downtown core, even breaking into one business twice.

According to a post on their Facebook page “whomever did this knew exactly what they wanted, and I would bet they had been in the shop before."

“Specific items were taken, and we have some video, so it looks like it was a smash and grab. Obviously someone cased the place and brought their Christmas shopping list," the store posted.

"These items are one of a kind, just like 95 per cent of everything in the shop. Stealing from this shop is just the lowest of lows.”

Pictures of some of the stolen items have been posted on the store's Facebook page.

“We just want them back. Someone out there has them, or knows who has them.”

Then on Dec. 28, Raven Hair Studio on 30th Avenue was broken into twice in the same night.

“Just long enough to circle the downtown, make a police report and crawl back into bed before the alarm went again,” said a post on their Facebook page. The first break in occurred at 2 a.m.

Among the items stolen was Sutra blow brushes, flatirons, Ellebaba mascara, colour proof gift packs, Joico products and other items.

“They stole the gifts we had for the donation draw for our toy drive too," Raven Hair Studio posted.

According to the post there was minimum damage to the store, but “cops say nothing will probably happen if they catch them.”

Raven is up and running, but the Pink Spotted Goat remains temporarily closed.