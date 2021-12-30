Vernon Search and Rescue has safety tips for those venturing on to frozen bodies of water

Photo: Contributed Skaters take to the ice on Kal Lake.

The cold snap has enticed some people to strap on the blades and head for the lake for some outdoor skating.

And while it does not get much more Canadian than pond hockey, people are urged to be careful on the frozen water.

Coralie Nairn, with Vernon Search and Rescue, said ice should be at least four to six inches thick before venturing out and she reminds people the closer they get to open water, the thinner the ice will be.

“Typically, closer to the shore is thicker ice,” said Nairn, adding VSAR even encourages people to wear a personal floatation device if skating on a lake.

“If they should break through and fall into the lake, self rescue is really important.”

Wearing winter clothes and skates would make swimming extremely difficult.

Hypothermia can set in quickly in water as well, putting life in danger.

The shock of the cold water could send the person into ventricular fibrillation and possibly a heart attack.

And the ice thickness varies in different areas.

“With the water movement, it's not a consistent depth and thickness. You could be on what you think is a good six inches, but 20 feet away it could be two inches,” she warned.

“The colour of the ice is critically important. If it's frosty, has any slush on it, frozen slush or standing water on the ice, you want to avoid those at all costs.”