Millions of dollars won in Thompson-Nicola and Okanagan this year

Photo: Contributed

The past 12 months have been fraught with challenges, but for a few lucky winners it was also full of cash.

It was a record-setting year for lottery players in British Columbia, with more than $891 million in prizes paid out, including $225.9 million to players who purchased winning tickets in the Thompson-Nicola and Okanagan regions.

BCLC sold more than 102 million winning tickets to players at retail locations and online in 2021, a record-breaking amount.

Burnaby’s Christine Lauzon purchased one of those winning tickets and scored a whopping $70 million Lotto Max jackpot on Sept. 28, becoming the largest single-prize winner in British Columbia’s history.

“As 2021 wraps up, we’re celebrating all of our players and so many amazing, life-changing dreams that came true for lottery winners,” said Lynda Cavanaugh, BCLC’s interim president and CEO. “It’s thanks to each one of our players that BCLC generates revenue for the province of B.C., which in turn invests it back into the communities where our players live and work in. It’s a win-win-win, and today we’re celebrating more than 14 million winning tickets sold to Thompson-Nicola and Okanagan players in 2021.”

Lottery highlights, Thompson-Nicola and Okanagan regions: