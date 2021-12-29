Vernon Firefighters Local 1517 reminding people of what to look for around the home during cold snap

Photo: Contributed

Vernon firefighters are offering some safety tips during the current cold snap.

Vernon Firefighters Local 1517 is reminding people to think about freezing water lines and carbon monoxide build up.

Firefighters advise people to look for ice and frost build up on any vents on the outside of their home.

The ice build up has the potential to prevent gasses from leaving a home, leading to carbon monoxide building up inside a house.

Carbon monoxide is referred to as the silent killer as it is odourless, it can't be seen, but it can be lethal.

Everyone should ensure they have a working smoke detector and carbon monoxide detector.

CO can come from any gas source that is being ignited such as a furnace, gas water heater or a gas appliance.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include a flushed red face, almost flu-like symptoms, headaches, dizziness and then in the end stages of it, loss of consciousness.

People should also be wary of pipes freezing.

“First off look around the house for your water lines. Make sure any lines heading to outside faucets are shut off or well insulated,” a post on the group's Facebook page said. “Secondly know where your Main water shut off is in your home. If you were to have an emergency the first thing to do is shut the water off to your home to stop further damage, then you can work on isolating the incident.”