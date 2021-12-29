Still time to donate to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation Light a Bulb campaign

Photo: VJH Foundation

Christmas has come and gone but that doesn’t mean that all things holiday have come to an end.

There’s still a few more days left to support healthcare in the North Okanagan through the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation's Light a Bulb fundraiser.

“Every year during our Light a Bulb campaign we’re blown away by the generosity of our community. From the handwritten notes we receive in the mail to the families that come to our office for a socially distanced visit, we truly appreciate each and every donor. With the end of 2021 right around the corner, there’s still a few days left to receive a tax deductible receipt for your donation. Every gift truly does make an impact,” said Michael Kinghorn, VJH Foundation president and chairperson of the 2021 Light a Bulb Campaign.

Funds raised this year will go towards urgently needed equipment in the hospital, including the purchase of two new ventilators for respiratory therapy, a department that Betty Catt knows all too well.

“I’ve worked as part of the respiratory therapy team at VJH for 25 years and know how vital ventilators are to our community. That’s why when my brother, Leonard Kroft, and I were looking for a way to honour our parents, donating to Light a Bulb made perfect sense,” said Catt. “Our parents, Peter and Catharina, would be so pleased to know that this $5,000 donation is going to such a great cause.”

Every gift, great or small, raises funds for the needed equipment at VJH.

The goal of the 26th annual campaign is $250,000.

Donations to Light a Bulb can be made online, via phone at 250-558-1362, or mailed to Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation, 2101 – 32nd Street Vernon BC V1T 5L2 (postmarked prior to Dec. 31).