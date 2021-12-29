Bobcat spotted on Old Kamloops Road near Vernon

Photo: Matthew Little

Matthew Little had a special visitor stop by his Old Kamloops Road home.

The Vernon man captured a bobcat on video as it strolled through his yard on the afternoon of Dec. 27.

Little has seen bobcats in the area before, but it was usually just a glimpse of the wild cat as it ran off.

This time however, the cat was captured on camera.

“Usually I see them running away. The first time I saw him he was running away with a quail in his mouth,” said Little.

“At first I thought it was a cat, then I saw this weird tail. So I looked up lynx and bobcat and it was a bobcat.”

Bobcats are common in the BC Interior, with several spotted annually especially during the winter months.