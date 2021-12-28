Vernon company wrapping van with logo of local non profit as a fundraiser

Photo: Contributed Ted and Sue Fox.

A Vernon company wants to wrap up donations for a local non profit.

Fox Plumbing Heating Cooling Electrical will 'Wrap a Van for a Cause,' in January 2022.

Fox will wrap one of its service vans with a charity or non-profit organization’s logo for the all of 2022, with five per cent of revenue generated by that van going directly to the selected charity.

Nominations for the program ended Nov. 5 with the Vernon Outreach Team Association and North Okanagan Community Chaplaincy making it to the final round.

To vote for your favourite go to the Fox website.

The winning charity will have its logo plastered all over a Fox Plumbing Heating Cool Electrical van by the first week of January, and the other three finalists will each win $500 in donations from Fox.

“We have always held a strong pride for our community, and love opportunities to support and give back,” said Fox owner Ted Fox Jr. “The idea of asking our neighbours to vote on where the money goes feels all the more warm.”