Vernon and are residents can recycle their Christmas tree

Photo: File photo

People are being encouraged to think green when they toss their tannenbaum.

Residents of Vernon, Coldstream B.X. can recycle fresh Christmas trees, free of charge, through the Christmas tree disposal program until Jan. 17.

Trees can be dropped off at the St. John’s Ambulance lot at the northeast corner of 47th Avenue and 20th Street.

To ensure a tree is chipped and recycled properly:

Remove lights, decorations and tree stands;

Other yard waste, commercial trees, artificial trees, trees with flocking/tinsel/spray foam, or general garbage or wastes will not be accepted at the drop-off site

Christmas trees can also be taken to the Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal facility.

Once collected, trees are chipped and used to create composting material called RDNO-Gro.

Christmas trees will not be picked up with residential waste and will not be accepted in the community food compost collection bins.

Residents should transport all other yard waste directly to the diversion and disposal facility. The community food compost collection bins only accept household food scraps including vegetable, fruit, meat and bone scraps, and do not accept commercial materials, any kind of metal, plastic, glass, Styrofoam or pet waste.

Alternatively, residents may also leave tehir Christmas tree in their backyard garden as a wildlife habitat.

Leaving the tree can provide habitat for small critters and birds during winter months, especially on cold nights and during winter storms.

By spring, the tree will lose most of its needles and can be cut into smaller pieces to be included with yard waste or allowed to compost. This could help provide valuable organic materials for a garden.