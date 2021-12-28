Vernon School District seeks feedback for new strategic plan

Photo: Jon Manchester

The Vernon School District is seeking direction on a new strategic plan in the new year.

In her December newsletter, School District 22 Supt. Christine Perkins says the district is embarking on an update and revision to its strategic plan.

"We want to personally invite each member of the community to offer their feedback and thoughts," she wrote.

The focus is to determine a pathway that best meets the needs of students and provincial academic requirements, Perkins explains.

"Our schools should reflect our values, which is why it is essential to hear from members of the community."

The district has hired a consulting firm to "initiate a collaborative effort" which will involve school district staff "and the entire community in a meaningful manner."

Feedback will be sought through the SD22 website, focus groups, partner, and community groups.

All district staff and community members will be able to participate via an online survey expected to be available in mid-January.

The process was kicked off with board of education and district staff on Dec. 10.

It will continue all spring until a draft is presented to the board of in June.