This past summer the worst fire season on record in Kamloops Fire Centre region

Victoria Femia

Castanet is revisiting the top stories of an eventful 2021. Today, we look back at one of the worst wildfire seasons on record.

This past summer will be seared in the memories of many residents of the Thompson-Okanagan – whether by fire, heat or smoke.

July's unprecedented heat dome that saw record-high temperatures across the province led to the worst wildfire season on record in the Kamloops Fire District, which encompasses the Okanagan, and second worst fire season ever provincially.

A total of 1,630 fires burned this year in B.C., destroying 343 homes – 164 of those were within the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, but the single most destructive fire was the White Rock Lake blaze, which burned 78 structures on the Westside of Okanagan Lake and dozens more in and around Monte Lake.

The White Rock Lake fire was of little concern when it started literally in the middle of nowhere on the Douglas Lake Ranch on July 13, but it grew inexorably to char more than 83,000 hectares across a broad swath of the Southern Interior, from Okanagan Lake in the east to near Merritt in the west, close to Kamloops in the north, and near Fintry in the south.

It is estimated to have caused $77 million in insured damages.

A series of lightning storms that swept across the Southern Interior sparked dozens of fires in early July, and a provincial state of emergency was declared on July 21 that wouldn't be lifted until Sept. 14.

A total of 442 wildfires burned in the Kamloops Fire Centre region, scorching 496,983 hectares, more than doubling the next closest year.

At the height of the fire season, as many as 40 new fires were starting every day in July, triggering 181 evacuation orders and 304 evacuation alerts.

As the White Rock Lake fire marched toward more populated areas, evacuation alerts and orders were issued numerous times.

Over the August long weekend, flights were cancelled out of Kelowna Airport due to reduced visibility from the fire's smoke.

It would sweep through Monte Lake on Aug. 5, destroying 36 structures and just a day later roar through communities on the Westside of Okanagan Lake. Across the water in Vernon, the entire city was placed on evacuation alert as an ember shower rained down on the city.

The situation was called "extremely volatile."

On Aug. 15, it turned broad daylight into midnight darkness in the North Okanagan, its smoke was so thick.

Firefighting help came from all over the province, and at its peak, a firefighter camp set up at Vernon's Kin Racetrack lands housed more than 500 personnel. Across the province, help also came from Mexico, Australia and the Canadian Armed Forces.

The fire was declared "held" in early September and was still smouldering well into October.

In the South Okanagan, the Nk’Mip fire burned more than 20,000 hectares.

"Things were already dry going into the summer, and then at the end of June we saw the historic heat wave, followed by record-breaking temperatures after that," said fire information officer Taylor Coleman.

"The fuels were really susceptible to ignitions and then we had multiple lightning events move through the province back to back all throughout the first half of July."

Military crews based out of a camp in Oliver helped fight the Nk’Mip fire, which jumped guards near Mount Baldy on Aug. 15 and threatened homes between Penticton and Osoyoos as well as the FortisBC power line serving the area.

Not far away, the Thomas Creek fire burned 10,597 hectares on the east side of Skaha Lake. It grew over 2,000 hectares in a single day, fanned by hot, dry winds.

The Garrison Lake wildfire near Princeton burned 14,564 hectares near the Eastgate area of Highway 3.

Kamloops was surrounded by dozens of fires in Cariboo to the north, the White Rock Lake fire to the south, and several more fires to the east, in the Shuswap.

The Sparks Lake wildfire northwest of Kamloops was the largest fire in the province and burned over 90,000 hectares. It damaged or destroyed 55 structures and wouldn't be brought under control until Sept. 6.

The Tremont fire, meanwhile, came dangerously close to Logan Lake while burning 62,524 hectares between that community and Ashcroft.

The final evacuation alerts on that and the Sparks fire wouldn't be lifted until Aug. 31.

The Kamloops East fire put a scare in residents as it burned within city limits on Canada Day, between the Valleyview and Juniper Ridge neighbourhoods.

Back in Vernon, the Clerke Road fire in early July was a harbinger of things to come as it burned along Highway 97, dangerously close to homes and the local landfill.

That same weekend, the Becker fire erupted on Vernon Mountain, overlooking the city.

Outside our region, the village of Lytton was destroyed by fire just days after setting an all-time Canadian high temperature of 49.6 C in the Fraser Canyon.

New research suggests the risk of extreme wildfires is increasing not just here, but across the globe.

The research, conducted by Natural Resources Canada and published in the journal Nature, says rising temperatures and falling humidity are the biggest drivers of the change.

"Our predictions of the future are showing those same trends," said lead author Piyush Jain. "We can expect fire weather to get more extreme. Future fires are going to burn longer and more intensely."