Passing of Dalvir Nahal led to Teresa Durning's 2021 byelection victory

Victoria Femia

Castanet is revisiting the top stories of an eventful 2021. Today, we look at this fall's Vernon byelection, which was set in motion by the passing of a much-loved city councillor.

New Vernon councillor Teresa Durning has said she wants to serve the memory of Dalvir Nahal in her new role at City Hall.

It was Nahal's death on Sept. 5 that triggered the byelection Durning would go on to win.

Nahal was diagnosed with cancer in 2008 but won re-election to council before passing away from the illness at the age of 45 at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

Nahal's infectious smile and community service led her to become one of the most-liked local politicians in recent memory. Nowhere did her personality shine brighter than at the Bollywood Bash fundraiser she championed.

On Oct. 29, Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu paid tribute to her friend at the provincial legislature.

"Dalvir maintained such a positive outlook about life. She always helped and inspired others, despite her own battle with cancer," said Sandhu.

"Her smile was infectious. Dalvir was inspiration for many, and her legacy will live on for generations to come."

The byelection to fill her vacant council seat was scheduled for Dec. 4

Community volunteer, tourism worker and political assistant Teresa Durning won the race, besting the field of 11 candidates.

The final results released on Dec. 8 confirmed Durning as the winner with 443 votes of the 1,631 ballots cast.

"I've been ready for this seat since 2018, and it's difficult the way it happened, but I'm honoured to be able to fill that seat," said Durning.

"For me, the primary goals are keeping my word to the citizens of Vernon in my campaigning around climate and supportive housing for the middle class and low-income families as well as supporting businesses in the City of Vernon."

Durning was officially sworn in Dec. 14 and will begin sitting in regular council meetings in the new year.

She'll hold the seat for just under a year, as a full council election is scheduled for October 2022.

"I view this as a runway to bigger and better things," Durning said of the roughly one-year term before Vernon voters return to the polls.

"I'm committed to running in the next general election. This is a great time to lay the groundwork ... a great learning curve for me so I will be well prepared for the next election."