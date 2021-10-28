Temporary closure of 31st Avenue parking lot planned for reconstruction work

Photo: Google Street view

The parking lot on 31st Avenue will be temporarily closed while the City of Vernon makes improvements as part of its annual maintenance program.

The improvements to the lot located at 31st Avenue and 29th Street will include grading of the surface material and restructuring of parking stalls to add approximately 20 additional spaces.

“In order to complete the work and for the safety of workers and the public, the parking lot will be closed temporarily,” says City of Vernon spokesperson Christy Poirier.

On Oct. 29, the east side of the lot will be closed and heavy equipment will be used to grade the area.

On Oct. 30, the whole lot will be closed and concrete parking barriers will be adjusted to optimize parking opportunities.

Signage and barriers will be installed to identify the realigned daily and monthly parking sections both of which will have additional stalls made available for use.

Permanent signage will be installed in November.