Local businesswoman Sherrilee Franks runs for Vernon city council

Photo: Sherrilee Franks

Another candidate has thrown their hat in the ring in Vernon's council byelection.

The total number of candidates is now eight, after local businesswoman and volunteer Sherrilee Franks announced her candidacy Thursday afternoon.

Franks has been a Vernon resident for more than 30 years. She is an entrepreneur, real estate specialist and community advocate.

Franks has been a volunteer for several organizations, including event managing for the Alzheimer’s Society and working as vice-president of the North Okanagan Canada Day Society.

She is also the co-owner and managing broker of Keystone Property Management, which includes projects such as Vernon’s O’Keefe Ranch, a local senior complex and various investment properties.

Franks was named rental manager of the year in 2019 by the Professional Association of Managing Agents and was named to the Top 20 Under 40 in 2016 by the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce.

As city councillor, Franks wants “to support Vernon’s entrepreneurial community by leading progressive, new policies that create opportunities for continued growth.”

As a small business owner, she says she understands how hard local establishments have been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and recognizes that they are vital to the success of Vernon’s economy.

Franks plans to prioritize housing initiatives that make affordable/attainable housing achievable for all residents.

If elected, Franks says she will support not-for-profit organizations to spread their mission, raise funds and make the city a better place to live, work and grow.

Also running for the seat left vacant by the passing of Dalvir Nahal are Kevin Demers, Jamie Morrow, Teresa Durning, Erik Olesen, Flora Evans, Arthur (Art) Gourley and Stephanie Hendy.

The cutoff for nominations is 4 p.m. Oct. 29. Dec. 4 is voting day.