Interior Health warns of potentially deadly street drugs circulating in Vernon

Photo: Jon Manchester

Interior Health is warning of potentially deadly street drugs circulating in Vernon.

IH has issued a drug alert for a beige crystal substance sold as "down" that has been found to contain high levels of fentanyl.

The health authority warns the drug poses an extremely high risk of overdose.

"If you use drugs, take steps to stay safe," IH advises, "no matter what or how you use."

It offers the following advice: