Decision on trial pushed back in Vernon manslaughter case

Photo: Jon Manchester

A decision on method of trial for a Vernon man facing manslaughter charges has been pushed back.

Shaun Ross Wiebe was to have elected either trial by judge and jury, or trial by judge alone on Wednesday, but the case has been adjourned to Nov. 18, says Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel for the BC Prosecution Service.

Wiebe is charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of 37-year-old Heather Barker in Vernon in 2018.

He was also charged with assault causing bodily harm for a previous incident.

On March 15, 2018, RCMP say Barker was brought to Vernon Jubilee Hospital suffering from life-threatening injuries.

She had been found, unresponsive, in her Cordon Place home in The Rise neighbourhood earlier that day. She later died in hospital.

Wiebe was granted bail in April.

Records from the College of Pharmacists of British Columbia show Wiebe had his registration suspended in 2019 due to a substance abuse problem.

He formerly operated Wiebe's Pharmacy in the Discovery Plaza in downtown Vernon.