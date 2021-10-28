Vernon Business Walk returns to in-person, takes pulse of local economy

Photo: Kari Sargeant Teams prepare to fan out on the Vernon Business Walk, Wednesday.

Teams fanned out across the city in Vernon's Business Walk on Wednesday.

The event made its return as 13 teams consisting of business and civic leaders checked in with businesses across the city to take the pulse of the local economy.

A total of 130 surveys were completed to gain feedback from local business owners in a simple and interactive way.

The Small Business Month event was a collaboration between the City of Vernon, Community Futures North Okanagan, Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Vernon Association.

The five to 10-minute check-ins help gain a better understanding of how things are going and how business agencies can support their needs.

Since the biz walks began in 2013, more than 789 interviews have been completed.

The city’s economic development department will report to council with the findings at its Dec. 13 meeting.

The event marked a return to in-person conversations after going digital in 2020 as a response to the pandemic.

Participants said they received a warm welcome and enjoyed the exchange of information, which was mostly positive in nature.