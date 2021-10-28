North Okanagan cannabis company rebranding to Maven Brands

Photo: File photo

North Okanagan cannabis company True Leaf is rebranding to Maven Brands Inc.

The change marks the company's transformation to a processor of craft cannabis, CEO Darcy Bomford said in a press release Thursday.

The proposed name change remains subject to approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The company intends to roll out a new brand identity over the next few weeks.

"A 'maven' is an outstanding expert in their field, eager to share their knowledge and create positive change through new ideas," says Bomford. "Over the past year, we've recruited a team of our own legacy market mavens to lead the company's transition into the cannabis processing sector."

With a focus on alleviating small producers's processing bottlenecks, the company says it provides a streamlined path to market for micro-cultivators, offering quality assurance, on-site microbial remediation, craft-compliant packaging, and national distribution support.

The program is based out of its craft cannabis hub facility in Lumby.

"We're embracing a partnership model that allows craft producers to focus on what they love while trusting in the support of industry professionals to realize their objectives in the regulated market. Our team of industry mavens will provide the regulatory guidance and services we believe micro-cultivators need to be successful in today's cannabis retail market," said vice-president Andrew Gordon.

The proposed name change will not affect the company's share structure or the rights of shareholders.