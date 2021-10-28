2 people taken by ambulance in overturned semi crash on Wednesday

Photo: Victoria Femia

Police say two people were injured in a semi crash Wednesday north of Vernon on Highway 97.

Shortly after noon, RCMP responded to the three-vehicle collision on the 2600 block of Highway 97 in Spallumcheen, near Salmon River Road.

North Okanagan RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski says a southbound tractor-trailer pulling dual flat deck trailers hauling large hay bales failed to negotiate a sharp curve and overturned, sideswiping a northbound semi and a Toyota pickup.

The drivers of the overturned semi and pickup were taken from the scene by ambulance for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The big rig was safely recovered later in the day.

The collision remains under investigation.