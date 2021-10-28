Businessman Kevin Demers enters Vernon byelection race

Photo: Contributed

There are now seven candidates running for a seat on Vernon city council in December's byelection.

Businessman Kevin Demers announced his candidacy overnight.

The former oil field consultant from Alberta moved to Vernon with his family in 2015 to open Hemp and Wellness.

Building two businesses "from the ground up in the last six years," he says he knows what it means to work hard and will focus his efforts "to positively impact Vernon's growth with initiatives to develop our downtown core."

Demers wants to "bring business and commerce in tune with the affordable living of highrises downtown, bringing the downtown core into the 21st century."

He wants to attract new business to Vernon and says: "We will work with the Vernon Chamber of Commerce and City bylaw to reopen local businesses and restaurants to their total capacity."

Also running for the seat left vacant by the passing of Dalvir Nahal are Jamie Morrow, Teresa Durning, Erik Olesen, Flora Evans, Arthur (Art) Gourley and Stephanie Hendy.

The cutoff for nominations is 4 p.m. Oct. 29. Dec. 4 is voting day.