Photo: Jon Manchester

A garbage bin fire in downtown Vernon was quickly snuffed Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 2 p.m., firefighters were called to the corner of 34th Street and 31st Avenue, where a garbage was smouldering.

The incident happened outside the former Kindale/Valley First building across from Surplus Herby's.

The fire, presumably started by discarded smoking material, was doused within minutes and firefighters were on their way.