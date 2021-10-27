City of Vernon honours volunteers who helped during White Rock Lake wildfire

Photo: City of Vernon From left: Nancy Hadley (volunteer), Fire Chief David Lind, Judy Button (volunteer), Linda Gillis (volunteer), Sue Saunders (Emergency Program Co-ordinator), Mayor Victor Cumming.

The City of Vernon honoured its Emergency Support Services volunteers, Wednesday, in the wake of an intense summer wildfire season.

The city held a luncheon at the Schubert Centre to thank the volunteers for their work during the White Rock Lake fire and others during the season.

“On behalf of council, the city and all of our citizens, I would like to thank the many volunteers who worked with us during this past wildfire season,” said Mayor Victor Cumming.

“Citizens rallied together during this emergency and gave generously of their time, compassion and personal skills, to work in the reception centre and provide ESS to evacuees from neighbouring communities. We all benefit when the community comes together and looks after one another during disasters. I could not be prouder.”

Dignitaries from the City of Vernon, Regional District of North Okanagan, Township of Spallumcheen and Thompson-Nicola Regional District attended to recognize the volunteers and the work they performed at the Dogwood Gym Reception Centre during the fires.

Over the course of 40 continuous days of centre operations, 169 volunteers contributed more than 6,000 hours of work, registered almost 3,000 evacuees from numerous jurisdictions, and provided evacuees with more than 10,000 referrals.

“Emergency Support Services is called the heart of emergency response,” said Fire Chief David Lind. “The work is delivered with compassion and empathy, primarily by civic-minded volunteers who come forward to help their neighbours in a time of need.”

Volunteers from the Canadian Red Cross, SPCA, Salvation Army and other non-government organizations also supported the White Rock Lake wildfire response.