Semi crash near Salmon River Road on Highway 97 north of Vernon

Photo: Victoria Femia

UPDATE: 1:30 p.m.

A crash north of Vernon on Highway 97 involves a semi on its side in the ditch near Salmon River Road.

The truck was hauling hay and appears to have lost at least part of its load.

Traffic is moving around the incident.

Police and firefighters are on scene.

It's unclear at this time what caused the accident.

ORIGINAL: 12:50 a.m.

A collision north of Vernon is impacting traffic on Highway 97 near Yankee Flats.

A semi has reportedly rolled near Salmon River Road.

DriveBC reports the incident between Salmon River Road and Whispering Pines, about 16 kilometres east of Falkland.

A scene assessment in progress.

Drivers are advised to watch for traffic control.

Castanet has a reporter headed to the scene.