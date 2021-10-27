North Okanagan Hospice Society receives $25,000 donation

Photo: NOHS

A local donor has given $25,000 to the North Okanagan Hospice Society to put towards programs and services at the facility which provides end-of-life care.

Executive director Lisa Matthews says the unnamed donor has been volunteering with the society since 1998 and has seen the fundraising challenges the organization has experienced over the last two years.

“As a volunteer, I feel part of the team providing support. We all work together to provide the services that these people need,” the donor said in a press release.

She added that volunteering at hospice allows her to do something good for the community and those who are receiving services.

NOHS was incorporated in 1984 as a charitable organization with the purpose of supporting those with a palliative diagnosis, their loved ones, and the bereaved.

Initially formed as a small volunteer organization with a visiting program, the society is recognized as a leader in the development and delivery of comprehensive hospice palliative care.

“The society depends upon dedicated benefactors to help people through one of the most difficult times of life,” says Matthews.

“Gifts, such as the one we have received from this donor, allow us to continue to provide excellence in the delivery of compassionate, hospice palliative care and end-of-life services right here in our community and to help promote public awareness of hospice care.”

Hospice must fundraise approximately $50,000 every month to maintain and deliver its services.