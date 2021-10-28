$1.25-million grant to help get people off the street in Vernon

Photo: Jon Manchester Vernon's My Place housing. A second My Place II is under construction next door.

With over 200 identified homeless people in Vernon and the homeless count increasing through the province, actions are being taken to reduce the number of people living on the streets.

A $1.25-million provincial grant is directing funds to several initiatives that plan to “bring more people inside over the winter.”

The City of Vernon successfully applied for the Strengthening Communities funding to support unsheltered populations and address related community impacts.

Annette Sharkey from the Social Planning Council of the North Okanagan says the grant will cover initiatives including extension of a seasonal bylaw program, security for public washrooms, a peer program for public washrooms, drinking fountains, and expansion of a shower/laundry program for the homeless.

Also funded by the grant is the expansion of a motel program to get the homeless off the street, which will see the addition of an Indigenous cultural safety consultant.

In May's 2021 Vernon homeless count, 40 per cent of people living on the streets identified as Indigenous.

The motel program currently has 70-75 beds in Vernon shelters.

“The shelters are full every night, the motel program is maxed out,” says Sharkey.

She told city council there are regularly 300 to 400 people per year accessing shelters in Vernon.

One of the reasons for the high rate of homelessness is in Vernon is because of the tight housing market, she says.

“I’ve been doing this work for a really long time, and I have never seen a housing market this tight in Vernon, ever, it’s wild,” said Sharkey. “Right now, we know of 30 families who are leasing motel rooms because they can’t find accommodations.”

Few rentals available, and those that are available are completely unaffordable, she added.

Her report to council states that since 2008, a total of 332 non-profit beds/units have been added to the housing stock. In addition, another 297 units of affordable housing have been approved by BC Housing, under various stages of construction.