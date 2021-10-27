Greater Vernon Chamber calls for equality on regional capacity limits

Photo: Contributed

The Greater Vernon Chamber is calling for equality on capacity limits under COVID-19 restrictions.

An inconsistent approach to pandemic measures and vaccinations across B.C. is negatively impacting North Okanagan businesses, the chamber says.

Capacity limits for indoor sporting events, concerts and theatres are limited to 50% by Interior Health, despite limits being lifted in other parts of B.C. with proof of double vaccination.

“We are extremely concerned about the disparities between regions, and we are calling on MLA Harwinder Sandhu and Health Minister Adrian Dix to take steps that ensure public health while allowing economic recovery to continue,” chamber president Robin Cardew said in a press release Wednesday.

“We appreciate that Interior Health’s protocols are based on low vaccination rates in the Interior and the potential spread of COVID, but the same situation exists in other health regions. If patrons to an event must be double-vaccinated and wear a mask, all communities in B.C. should be treated equitably when it comes to capacity. At a minimum, Interior Health and the government need to provide a benchmark so businesses know what level of cases must be reached before capacity limits shift.”

IH was expected to provide an update on capacity limits Oct. 22, but so far has not updated the policy.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry indicated Tuesday that a decision on Interior Health capacity limits could occur within the week.

“How is someone attending a Vernon Vipers game or a concert at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre more at risk than someone pursuing those activities in Vancouver or Victoria if they all wear masks and show their vaccination passports?” says Cardew.

“Business owners and non-profits have taken significant measures to provide a safe environment for their patrons and staff, while navigating the financial challenges COVID-19 has created since spring 2020. They require a consistent set of rules and not a patchwork of protocols based on lines on a map. We would urge business owners and residents to contact the provincial government to express concerns about the two-tiered restrictions in B.C. and insist that recovery for all regions must be a priority.”