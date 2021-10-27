Teresa Durning adds name to list of candidates for vacant Vernon council seat

Photo: Contributed

Another candidate has entered the quest for a vacant seat on Vernon city council.

Teresa Durning is the latest candidate to announce her candidacy in the December byelection.

In a press release, Durning says she “has a strong business background, is a community volunteer and outdoor enthusiast who has been dedicated to making Vernon a great place to live and work for more than a decade.”

Durning has been nominated for multiple community leadership awards, including the local chamber's Top 20 over 40 and Community Leader of the Year.

She is vice-president of the Greater Vernon 2022 BC Winter Games, a member of the Silver Star Rotary Club, and a board member of the Greater Vernon Art Gallery.

Durning studied business at Thompson Rivers University and holds a national tourism supervisor designation from the National Tourism Human Resource Council of Canada, together with graduating from the digital marketing management program through the University of Toronto.

The public is invited to meet Durning Nov. 2, 4 p.m. at Marten Brewing in downtown Vernon. Current COVID health orders will apply.

Also running for the seat left vacant by the passing of Dalvir Nahal are Erik Olesen, Flora Evans, Arthur (Art) Gourley and Stephanie Hendy.

The cutoff for nominations is 4 p.m. Oct. 29. Dec. 4 is voting day.