Teresa Durning, Jamie Morrow add names to list of candidates for vacant Vernon council seat

Photo: Contributed Jamie Marrow

UPDATED 2:55 p.m.

Jamie Morrow has entered the race for Vernon city council.

Marrow announced Wednesday he is running for the vacant seat in December's byelection.

“I have grown up in Vernon, graduating from Vernon Secondary School. I am also a proud graduate of Okanagan College here in Vernon. I consider myself a lifelong learner and have recently completed my Masters of Business Administration program,” Morrow said on his Facebook page.

“Specifically related to municipal politics, I have previous council experience having served on council in the East Kootenays and was proud to contribute to my community through my position on council. I have over 20 years of business management and leadership experience through my career with a number of diverse businesses including previously owning and operating two businesses in B.C.”

For the past 14 years, Morrow has worked at Okanagan College in the School of Business as an advising and recruitment co-ordinator.

Photo: Contributed Teresa Durning

ORIGINAL 10:37 a.m.

Another candidate has entered the quest for a vacant seat on Vernon city council.

Teresa Durning is the latest candidate to announce her candidacy in the December byelection.

In a press release, Durning says she “has a strong business background, is a community volunteer and outdoor enthusiast who has been dedicated to making Vernon a great place to live and work for more than a decade.”

Durning has been nominated for multiple community leadership awards, including the local chamber's Top 20 over 40 and Community Leader of the Year.

She is vice-president of the Greater Vernon 2022 BC Winter Games, a member of the Silver Star Rotary Club, and a board member of the Greater Vernon Art Gallery.

Durning studied business at Thompson Rivers University and holds a national tourism supervisor designation from the National Tourism Human Resource Council of Canada, together with graduating from the digital marketing management program through the University of Toronto.

The public is invited to meet Durning Nov. 2, 4 p.m. at Marten Brewing in downtown Vernon. Current COVID health orders will apply.

Also running for the seat left vacant by the passing of Dalvir Nahal are Erik Olesen, Flora Evans, Arthur (Art) Gourley and Stephanie Hendy.

The cutoff for nominations is 4 p.m. Oct. 29. Dec. 4 is voting day.