Almost $730,000 in grants to 27 culture, sports organizations in Vernon and Lumby

Photo: Contributed

More than two dozen Vernon-area groups will receive an influx of cash through the provincial community gaming grants program.

Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu says the grants will support arts, culture and sports organizations.

Sharing nearly $730,000 will be 27 organizations in Vernon and Lumby.

“Local organizations are the heartbeat of our communities,” said Sandhu in making the announcement.

Recipients include the Lumby & District Figure Skating Club, Caetani Cultural Society, Powerhouse Theatrical Society, and Vernon Rowing and Dragon Boat Club.

The grant money is part of more than $43 million being distributed to nearly 1,400 arts and culture and sport sector organizations across British Columbia.

The arts and culture stream supports groups such as choirs, arts councils, theatre companies, musicians, art galleries, and organizations that celebrate diverse cultures.

The sports stream supports local sports organizations for people of all ages and abilities.

The gaming grants program distributes up to $140 million annually to not-for-profit organizations across British Columbia.