Vernon's Carson Therapy decorates trails at Ellison Park for Halloween

Photo: Nancy Josland-Dalsin

There are some spooky things happening on a popular hiking trail in Vernon.

Carson Therapy has decorated the popular hiking and mountain biking area at Ellison Provincial Park with ghouls and other Halloween spectres.

Aimee Carson says she and husband Demian have been decorating the lower trail for several years, all in the name of fun.

Both are members of the North Okanagan Cycling Society and have sponsored the Halloween Ride for the past four years.

“As a fun thing, our family goes out every year to decorate the trails,” said Aimee. “Especially during COVID, it is something for families that they can go outside and do for Halloween for the kids.”

Aimee adds some of the decorations are motion-sensor activated and have proved popular with hikers and bikers.