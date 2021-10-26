Team Canada at 3-3 at the 2021 Kuntai Group World Wheelchair Curling Championship

Photo: Contributed Ina Forrest

It was a rough start for Team Canada at the 2021 Kuntai Group World Wheelchair Curling Championship in China.

The Canuck team, that includes North Okanagan's own Ina Forrest, lost to the United States in its opening game Saturday.

However, Canada rebounded Sunday with a two-win day, recording victories over Switzerland and China.

“We’re happy to get in the win column,” Canadian skip Mark Ideson said. “It’s been a long time since we’ve been in a competitive environment, so we knew there was gonna be rustiness.”

After losing their first competitive game in nearly two years to the American squad, Team Canada knew it was going to be a process to improve as the week progressed.

Heading in to Tuesday's action, Canada held a 3-2 record after splitting their two games on Monday, beating Sweden 5-4, and losing to Scotland 7-4. The win over Sweden was the third straight for Canada.

However, Canada was felled by the Russian team 9-6 on Tuesday.

The Maple Leaf squad takes on Korea Wednesday.

- with files from Curling Canada