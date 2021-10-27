BC Supreme Court backs US bid to extradite three men in North Okanagan drug smuggling case

Photo: The Canadian Press

A BC Supreme Court judge has backed a U.S. bid to extradite three B.C. men in a North Okanagan marijuana smuggling case.

Madam Justice Miriam Gropper gave her judgment Oct. 8 in Vancouver.

Shane Donald Fraser, Todd Ian Ferguson, and Daniel James Joinson are accused of conspiracy to smuggle marijuana into the United States in hollowed-out logs.

They are alleged to be part of a larger "workshop group" of which other members were committed for extradition and surrendered to the United States in 2015.

"I find that the record provides some evidence upon which a reasonable jury, properly instructed, could convict each of Fraser, Ferguson, and Joinson for conduct corresponding to the Canadian offences of conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance and trafficking in a controlled substance," Gropper said in her decision granting their committal.

Fraser, Ferguson, and Joinson were remanded into custody.

"I must inform each of you that you will not be surrendered until after the expiry of 30 days, and that you have the right to appeal the order and to apply for judicial interim release," Gropper added.

Fraser, Ferguson, and Joinson are sought for prosecution in the United States after police surveillance, witness statements, intercepted communications, documents, and other information pointed to an organization that transported hundreds of pounds of marijuana from British Columbia into the U.S.

Court heard that logs were modified to conceal the marijuana before being transported to Southern California, where the drugs were seized.

The matter has been before the court since 2012, and the trio had previously appealed committal orders in 2014 based the validity of wiretaps.

However, Gropper said she was "satisfied that there were reasonable and probable grounds that drug offences had been or were being committed."

Gropper said the Extradition Act "provides for a double criminality requirement whereby extradition is permitted when the conduct underlying the foreign offence, if it occurred in Canada, would constitute an offence in Canadian law."

The Attorney General of Canada, acting on behalf of the United States, noted that on the weekend of Sept. 16, 2006, a large load of marijuana was being shipped to the U.S. Surveillance showed the workshop group at an industrial site in Armstrong, hollowing out logs that were then taken into a building.

The next day, a U-Haul trailer was backed into the building. The logs were re-assembled in the building and then loaded onto a truck that eventually delivered them to California.

The shipment was seized by American law enforcement officials after delivery.

At that time, recipient Dan Wackerman gave a statement to police describing the conspiracy, its frequency and method of deliveries, and those involved. Wackerman identified Ferguson as the person who set him up as the receiver of the drugs.

The AGC said wiretap and surveillance evidence during that period demonstrated an ongoing relationship among Fraser, Ferguson, and Joinson during which they discussed and arranged the shipments.

Intercepted calls showed the trio used coded language and met in Vernon. Fraser appeared to be the one gathering the marijuana from various sources to make up the shipment.

The industrial lot where the logs were said to be packed with drugs was in a rural area. It had a Quonset building on it, along with a portable sawmill, several peeled logs, and a flat-deck truck.

The morning of Sept. 16, 2006, investigators observed chainsaws being used to square off logs to create rectangular compartments.

The following day, a flat-deck truck twice drove to a property in Salmon Arm, where the logs were loaded onto a semi.

The logs were followed on their journey until they were unloaded in California on Sept. 22, 2006, and unloaded into a warehouse.

Boxes containing the drugs came out of the warehouse and were loaded onto Wackerman's truck. When police pulled over the truck, 23 boxes were seized.

Ten 25-foot logs with hollowed-out compartments were found inside the warehouse. More marijuana was laid out on the floor and was clearly visible through the packaging.

A total of 735.2 pounds (including packaging) of marijuana was removed from the warehouse and truck.

Wackerman told police he received about 400 pounds of marijuana in hollowed-out logs sent from Canada to his business every first and third week of the month. He was to receive $5,000 per load.