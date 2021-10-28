Armstrong, Spallumcheen hosting variety of Halloween events

Photo: Contributed

Jack O’Lanterns, ghosts and ghouls will be descending upon Armstrong this weekend.

Starting Friday, Pleasant Valley Boulevard in downtown Armstrong will be awash with pumpkins for the Halloween Great Pumpkin Glow.

This is the second year for the event, and residents are encouraged to carve a pumpkin to put on display for the whole town to see.

Volunteers will be accepting the carved creations from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, at Spirit Square.

“The pumpkins will be on display all weekend. We encourage everyone to participate as it is a great way to uplift our community’s spirit,” says Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce president Sean Newton.

Executive director Patti Noonan says those who bring pumpkins for the downtown display will be entered into a draw to win a $50 gift card.

The Halloween decorations don’t stop at Spirit Square. The chamber is also hosting the Armstrong in Gloom decorating contest.

Businesses and residences are competing for a chance to win prizes.

Register here to have your house or storefront added to the Community Self-Guided Tour map. Leave their lights on for the judges to review.

Ghosts will also be wandering the streets for the second annual Armstrong Ghost Walk, Friday.

“The theme this year is Victorian Gothic, which means lots of vampires, Edgar Allen Poe, ravens, crows and a visit for tea with Queen Victoria,” says event organizer and volunteer Mark Trussell.

Titled Nevermore, the nightmare begins at Spirit Square on Pleasant Valley Boulevard at 6 p.m. with the last group tour at 7:45 p.m.

The evening includes five theatrical performances at different locations in downtown Armstrong. With a cast of more than 30 performers of all ages, the ghost walk will also include several local musicians.

While the event is free for all those who dare to walk amongst the ghostly volunteers, hats for giving tips will be placed along the route.