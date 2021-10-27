Vernon woman can't have important blood test performed until Dec. 2

Photo: Contributed

Crystal Maloney has seen faults in the B.C. health care system first hand.

The Vernon woman has been battling a variety of ailments for some time, so when she began to experience pain in one of her legs, she went to a doctor.

Maloney says she was told she might have blood clots, which have the potential to be fatal.

She was told to get a specific blood test done, a test that can only be done at Vernon Jubilee Hospital. But she was stunned to learn she couldn't get the test done until the first week of December – more than 40 days after a doctor said the important test was needed.

Maloney initially phoned the lab at VJH and was told they are no longer open on weekends due to staffing issues and to contact the lab on Monday.

When she called, Maloney was told she had to book an appointment online, with the first available time being Dec. 2.

“It's shocking. Having a blood clot is potentially life threatening,” said the 42 year old. “That's frightening to me and my family.”

She said things are getting worse in health care since COVID restrictions began last year.

“I think people need to start speaking out and sharing their experiences,” Maloney said, adding her main concern is for others who may be even more unwell than she is and not getting the medical attention they need.

“These are systemic issues. I have had multiple problems at multiple levels. It's so clear, our system is not meeting the needs of British Columbians,” said Maloney who has also reached out to local MLA Harwinder Sandhu, a former nurse, about her concerns.

Maloney noticed faults in the system when she was helping her brother, Darrin Yusishen, in 2017. Sadly, her brother passed away due to a brain tumour.

Watching the challenges her sibling went through prompted Maloney to action.

“I’ve been a health-care advocate for years, sitting on the BC Patient Voices Network, and I belong to the the ICU Patient and Family Advisory Committee. I have met with (Health) Minister (Adrian) Dix on several occasions and these meetings in 2017-2019 helped establish change for terminal patients at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops,” she said.

Castanet has reached out to Sandhu for comment.