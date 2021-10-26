Spallumcheen seeks feedback on new township branding

Photo: Google Street View

Spallumcheen wants to spruce up its image.

And, it's asking residents for feedback on a new brand and municipal logo.

The township received funding from the Economic Trust of the Southern Interior for the update.

“Over many years, our current brand has been our flagship and our symbol of home. It has served us well,” says Mayor Christine Fraser. “We now see a new opportunity for our brand to better reflect the progress and growth we’ve made together as a community. We want to engage with our residents to see how our current brand is performing and if an updated logo and brand is necessary for the next phase of our story together.”

The township wants to ensure that the new brand and logo will capture the community's values and character. To do this, it needs residents’ and business owners’ opinions on what they love about Spallumcheen and what they envision for its future.

You can complete a short survey here, no later than Dec. 5.

Paper copies are available at the township office on Spallumcheen Way. Paper copies must be returned by Dec. 3.

Participants are entered into a gift card draw.