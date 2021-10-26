Vernon RCMP, fire department remind residents to be safe on Halloween

Photo: Vernon RCMP

With Halloween right around the corner, residents are being reminded of a few tips to ensure everyone is safe on the spookiest night of the year.

“This coming Sunday, little ghouls, goblins, and superheroes will be flooding the streets of our communities in search of candy,” says Const. Chris Terleski.

The RCMP provided the following tips to keep everyone safe this Halloween:

Parents/Guardians:

Consider make-up instead of masks. If your child does wear a mask, remind them to remove it while moving between houses

If your child is trick-or-treating without an adult, review trick-or-treating safety rules before they leave the house

Plan their route in advance, arrange a meeting time and place

“The number one thing to remember – be visible,” says Fire Chief David Lind. “Now that the sun is setting earlier, it’s important that kids’ costumes have some form of reflection on them so drivers see everyone crossing the road or walking from house to house.”

An easy way to stay visible is to carry a glow stick or flashlight and wear lighter-coloured clothing. When choosing a costume, it’s also important to think about ease of movement, tripping hazards and an ability to see what’s around you.

Children:

Never trick-or-treat alone. Always walk with an adult or a group of friends

Never eat any candy until it has been checked by an adult you trust

Respect others’ property. Always use pathways and sidewalks

Cross at crosswalks, watch for vehicles, and never jaywalk

Wait outside for treats, never go into houses

“Community safety is our top priority,” says Lind. “Therefore, Fire Stations 1 and 2 will be available as safe havens for children who may feel uncomfortable and need a place to go.”

Drivers:

Watch out for excited children who may be darting between homes and across roadways in the dark in search of treats

Reduce your speed and stay alert

Focus on driving and avoid distractions

When it comes to decorating your homes, Vernon Fire Rescue Services reminds you to:

Use a battery-operated candle or glow stick in your Jack-o’-lantern instead of fire

Teach children to stay away from open flames, including Jack-o’-lanterns

Ensure exits are clear of decorations and that smoke alarms are working

Keep decorations away from flames and other heat sources like light bulbs and heaters

The BC Centre for Disease Control also has a number of Halloween safety tips for trick-or-treating:

Hand out treats from the bottom of your stairs or at your curb-side

If you can, stand outside your door to hand out treats so that children won’t need to touch the door or doorbell

If you’re unable to sit outside to hand out treats, clean and disinfect doorbells and knobs, handrails, and any other high touch surfaces

If you are decorating, avoid props that can cause coughing, such as smoke machines

The RCMP’s school officers will be visiting classrooms throughout the week sharing Halloween tips with students before they head out for trick-or-treating this weekend.