Jury weighs in on identity of red, translucent insects snapped near Lumby

Photo: Thomas Haslinger

The red mystery bugs have been identified.

A picture of two red, almost translucent bugs feasting on a berry got a lot of attention.

Vernon photographer Thomas Haslinger snapped a pic of the insects on the Salmon Trail in Lumby.

The vast majority of people have identified the weird-looking bugs as boxelders.

A few other possibilities were emailed to Castanet. One reader thought they might be common red soldier beetles, but the majority went with boxelders.

A Google search provides a wealth of information, such as boxelder bugs are nuisance pests, but they do not sting or transmit disease, and are generally not known to bite, though there are rare reports of defensive biting.

Boxelder bugs are not known to cause damage to homes or significant damage to plants. However, their feces can stain light-coloured surfaces.

Boxelder bugs are attracted to cool temperatures and warm, sunny sides of houses. They cluster in warm areas on siding and roofs to make their way indoors.