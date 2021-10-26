Vernon to look at randomized ballot order for future elections

Photo: Contributed

The City of Vernon will consider randomization of election ballots – but it won't come in time for December's council byelection.

Residents Sue Young and Jane Weixl made a presentation to council on Monday, calling for the order of candidate names to be random rather than alphabetical.

They said those at the top of the list often receive more votes simply because of their placement on the list of options.

Young suggested removing any bias by having a different randomization order at each polling station in an election.

This would make elections "fairer and less biased," she suggested, adding "ballot order should not be a factor in determining who is elected."

But, Coun. Scott Anderson, who said he is "acutely aware" of his placement at the top of the list, said a report to Vancouver city council found the cost there to be more than $200,000 to make such a change – for a single randomized order rather than a different order at every poll.

Young and Weixl lamented a lack of knowledge about candidates adding to the alphabetical bias.

"If folks show up to vote and don't know who they are going to vote for and simply pick things off the list, then they ought not to be there, in my opinion," Anderson countered.

Council approved a motion to direct staff to come back with a report regarding the pros and cons, including cost, of such a change.

Vernon voters go to the polls Dec. 4 to fill the council seat vacated by the passing of Dalvir Nahal.