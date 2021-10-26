More schools in North Okanagan and Shuswap added to COVID exposure list

Photo: Unsplash/Kelly Sikkema

Several schools in the North Okanagan and Shuswap have been added to Interior Health’s potential COVID exposure list.

The following North Okanagan-Shuswap District 83 schools have been listed since Oct. 23:

Shuswap Middle School (Salmon Arm): Oct. 12, 13, 18, 19, 20 and 21

Grindrod Elementary School: Oct. 14, 15, 18 and 19

M.V. Beattie Elementary (Enderby): Oct. 15

South Broadview Elementary (Salmon Arm): Oct. 18, 19, 20 and 21

More Vernon, Salmon Arm and Armstrong schools were listed under the Independent Schools exposure list:

Vernon Christian School: Oct. 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19

Shuswap Seventh Day Adventist (Salmon Arm): Oct. 13 and 14

Kings Christian School (Salmon Arm): Oct. 14, 15, 18, 19 and 20

North Okanagan Jr. Academy (Armstrong): Oct. 12

No new Vernon School District 22 schools have been added to the list since Oct. 23.

Interior Health will post exposure notifications when a staff member or student attended school while infectious and there is a possible risk of exposure to COVID-19.