182157
183085
Vernon  

More schools in North Okanagan and Shuswap added to COVID exposure list

More school exposures

- | Story: 349725

Several schools in the North Okanagan and Shuswap have been added to Interior Health’s potential COVID exposure list.

The following North Okanagan-Shuswap District 83 schools have been listed since Oct. 23:

  • Shuswap Middle School (Salmon Arm): Oct. 12, 13, 18, 19, 20 and 21
  • Grindrod Elementary School: Oct. 14, 15, 18 and 19
  • M.V. Beattie Elementary (Enderby): Oct. 15
  • South Broadview Elementary (Salmon Arm): Oct. 18, 19, 20 and 21

More Vernon, Salmon Arm and Armstrong schools were listed under the Independent Schools exposure list:

  • Vernon Christian School: Oct. 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19
  • Shuswap Seventh Day Adventist (Salmon Arm): Oct. 13 and 14
  • Kings Christian School (Salmon Arm): Oct. 14, 15, 18, 19 and 20
  • North Okanagan Jr. Academy (Armstrong): Oct. 12

No new Vernon School District 22 schools have been added to the list since Oct. 23.

Interior Health will post exposure notifications when a staff member or student attended school while infectious and there is a possible risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News