City staff says tourism was 'busy' in Vernon despite summer challenges

Photo: Victoria Femia

Tourism in Vernon had a strong start to the summer despite travel restrictions being in effect along with the terrible wildfire season and record-breaking heatwave.

John Perrott, manager of economic development and tourism gave city council an update on tourism indicators for the third quarter period of May to July 2021.

In the report Perrott states that hotel revenues and associated Municipal Regional District Tax collection decreased by 36 per cent in April and 55 per cent in May due to the “circuit breaker” travel restrictions set by the province.

The numbers rebounded in June with an increase of 8 per cent.

A new single-month record was set in the month of July with $159,696 of MRDT remitted to the city.

“These month-to-month fluctuations reflect the impacts of COVID-19 travel restrictions over the past two years,” states Perrott.

Anecdotal indicators from the city’s accommodation providers and attractions indicate that despite the numerous challenges Vernon faced throughout the summer, including pandemic travel restrictions, heat dome and wildfires, it was "generally a busy season for the majority of tourism businesses."

“Tourism Vernon will continue to market and promote travel opportunities throughout the remainder of the year in an effort to stimulate overnight visitation to Vernon while adhering to the Provincial Health Officer's guidelines and orders for travel,” Perrott stated in the report.

The Community infrastructure and Development Services Division provides development and tourism statistics to council on a quarterly and yearly basis.

The next update will be in February 2022 and include the 2021 fourth quarter and year-end summary.