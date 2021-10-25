Vernon city council supports the Okanagan Screen Arts Society request for liquor license application

Photo: Contributed

Vernon Towne Theatre has received city council support for liquor license request.

Council reviewed the request by the Okanagan Screen Arts Society at their regular meeting on Monday and supported the application to the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch.

Coun. Scott Anderson says the application is a "good move" for the Towne Theatre.

The theatre also received positive comments from the public.

Administration says they received five letters from the public and some of the feedback says the approval of the liquor license would be a “great addition to this area.”

City administration added that the Vernon RCMP and bylaw are also in full support of the application.

A total of 191 property owners and occupiers, including businesses, were contacted and notified about the request for a liquor license.

A report sent to council states the Vernon Towne Theatre venue has been in operation for almost 100 years. Adding a liquor primary licence to the facility is not expected to negatively impact the community.