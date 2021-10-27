Climate protesters to gather outside Vernon RBC branch

Photo: The Canadian Press

Local organizers plan to join in a national day of action on climate change.

The Vernon Climate Action Group plans to protest outside the Village Green branch of the Royal Bank on Oct. 29.

Organizers say RBC is the largest fossil fuel funder in Canada and has invested more than $208 billion in the fossil fuel industry since the 2016 signing of the Paris Accord.

That agreement established a goal to limit global warming to no more than 1.5 degrees Celcius.

The group says the bank is also the largest funder of the Alberta oilsands and is helping to bankroll the Coastal Gaslink Pipeline in B.C.

The day of action will see similar events happen across the country.

The climate group says Canadians need to know "the role Canada’s big banks are playing in funding fossil fuel expansion."

?"The goal for our event is simple: tell the truth. We want to let our community know that RBC is funding the climate crisis that ravaged our area this summer," organizers charge.

Protesters are expected to meet at the southeast corner of the mall at 4:20 p.m. before marching to the bank branch.

Among other thing, protesters are seeking RBC and other banks divest from fossil fuel investment.