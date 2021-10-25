Second-degree murder case bumped to next month in wake of Spallumcheen shooting

Photo: Jon Manchester

A North Okanagan murder case has experienced more court delays.

Jevon Smith, charged with second-degree murder in the Spallumcheen shooting death of Dakota Samoleski, had his case adjourned to Nov. 17 on Monday.

This will allow the accused more time to consult counsel, says Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel with the BC Prosecution Service.

Smith was the subject of a ground and air police manhunt after Samoleski's body was found on the 4500 block of Back Enderby Road on Sept. 20.

Smith, 46, was arrested later that day with assistance from the Southeast District Emergency Response Team.

He has an extensive criminal record dating back to 2013, including charges of careless use of a firearm, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, motor vehicle offences, break and enter charges, and more.