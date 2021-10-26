16th-century farmhouse reconstructed at Vernon's Sparkling Hill Resort, opens as Austrian-German restaurant

Photo: Contributed

A new restaurant has opened at Vernon's Sparkling Hill Resort.

Gerni’s Farmhouse is an Austrian-German themed restaurant, says resort marketing co-ordinator Kate Manansala – and it has a unique historical twist.

Originally built in 1587 in Weeburg, Austria, the spectacular rustic structure of Gerni’s Farmhouse was delicately taken apart piece by piece and shipped in six 40-foot containers to Canada in the spring of 2020.

The timber-framed farmhouse was reconstructed at Sparkling Hill Resort and completed by Holzbau Maier in October of this year.

The restaurant was named after resort owner Gernot 'Gerni' Langes-Swarovski.

It is a celebration of Austrian-German cuisine and architecture, with traditional Alps-style construction.

And, the menu is traditional as well, with such dishes such as leberkas, schweinshax, Heibe Liebe and more.

Experience authentic "gemutlichkeit" or hospitality from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.